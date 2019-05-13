Trump says it would be big mistake for Iran to try anything against U.S.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an event to announce a proposal to end surprise medical billing in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday it would be a big mistake for Iran to try anything against the United States after Washington deployed an aircraft carrier and more jet fighters to the region over concerns about rising tensions with Tehran.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States would see what happens with Iran but it would be a big mistake for it to try anything. His comments came after the United Arab Emirates reported four commercial vessels had been sabotaged near Fujairah emirate just outside the Strait of Hormuz.