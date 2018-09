(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly, on Tuesday said has no plans to meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani but signaled he was open to a possible future meeting.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.