Court document confirms arrest of U.S.-born Iranian TV anchor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American-born Iranian TV anchor has been arrested as a material witness in an unspecified federal investigation, according to a U.S. federal court order granted on Friday.

At the request of the Justice Department, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell issued the order, the first official U.S. confirmation of reports of the arrest of Marzieh Hashemi, an anchor for Iran’s English-language Press TV satellite channel.