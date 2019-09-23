UK's Johnson says it's time to move forward and do new Iran deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that regardless of anyone’s views on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers it was time to negotiate a new agreement.

“How do we respond to what the Iranians plainly did? What the UK is doing is trying to bring people together and de-escalate tensions,” Johnson told Sky News in an interview as world leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York, where tensions between the United States and Iran were to be discussed.

“Whatever your objections to the old nuclear deal with Iran, it’s time now to move forward and do a new deal.”