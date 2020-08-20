Israel backs U.S. moves to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands next to Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev, as he gives a statement at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 17, 2020. Emil Salman/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the United States’ move on Thursday to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran and called on world powers to support Washington.

The United States submitted a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday accusing Tehran of non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, in theory starting a 30-day process that could lead to the “snapback” of U.N. sanctions.

“I commend the United States for its decision to trigger snapback sanctions against Iran. This is the right decision,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration abandoned the Iran nuclear deal, which was designed to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, arguing in part that its limitations on Iran’s atomic activities were inadequate.

Netanyahu has long argued the deal between six major powers and Iran, Israel’s arch-foe, was flawed. “Responsible countries should support the United States in seeking a real solution, one that will prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons,” he said.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.