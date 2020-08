FILE PHOTO: National security adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) online event to celebrate the launch of the W-GDP's Initiative Pillar Three Action Plans and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Fund at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday the refusal of France, Germany and Britain to back the United States in a U.N. Security Council vote to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran was “disappointing but not surprising.”

“We lost today but it’s not over yet,” O’Brien said in an interview with Fox News Channel.