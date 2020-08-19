World News
August 19, 2020 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says U.S. expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on after signing an agreement on the fifth-generation of internet technology in Bled, Slovenia, during his four-nation visit to Central Europe, August 13, 2020. Jure Makovec/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expecting to trigger snapback - a return of all U.S. sanctions on Iran - soon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, after the U.N. Security Council rejected Washington’s bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member U.N. Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Susan Heavey

