Pompeo says U.S. will do everything it can to enforce U.N. sanctions on Iran

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States will do everything it can to enforce United Nations sanctions on Iran if they are violated, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday following the U.S. move to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Pompeo told reporters at the United Nations it would be an “enormous mistake” not to extend the arms embargo on Iran, adding the U.S. will never allow Iran to freely buy and sell conventional weapons such as tanks.