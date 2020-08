FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the seat of Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ahead of a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States failed on Friday in its bid to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran after the move was opposed by Russia and China, while France, Britain, Germany and eight other members abstained.

The United States and the Dominican Republic were the only country on the 15-member body to vote for its draft resolution.