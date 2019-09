FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks following a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the upcoming United Nations meeting, with “no preconditions.”

Pompeo made the comments at a press briefing to unveil new sanctions on groups including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.