Iran says EU should uphold nuclear deal obligations, normalize economic ties: Zarif on Twitter

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

LONDON (Reuters) - EU countries should uphold their obligations in the nuclear deal with Iran and normalize economic ties despite U.S. sanctions, its foreign minister said on Thursday, in reaction to an EU statement that asked Tehran to remain committed to the accord.

“Instead of demanding that Iran unilaterally abide by a multilateral accord, the EU should uphold obligations - including normalization of economic ties,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on his Twitter account.

EU states said on Thursday they wanted to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal and rejected “ultimatums”, after Tehran scaled back curbs on its nuclear program and threatened moves that might breach the pact.