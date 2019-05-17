Iran's Zarif calls for "practical steps" to save nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

(Reuters) - The international community and remaining signatories of Iran’s nuclear deal should act to save the accord as “supportive statements” are not enough, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state media during a visit to Japan and China.

Last week, Iran notified the five remaining signatories that it would scale back some commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal, a year after Washington left the pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. Tehran has asked the other signatories to help protect its economy from U.S. sanctions.

“Safeguarding the (nuclear accord) is possible through practical measures, and not only through supportive statements,” Zarif was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

“If the international community feels that this (nuclear) accord is a valuable achievement, then it should take practical steps just like Iran does,” Zarif said on Iranian state television. “The meaning of practical steps is fully clear: Iran’s economic relations should be normalized.”