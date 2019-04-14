Iran's Zarif warns of consequences of U.S. policy on Revolutionary Guards: IRNA

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 10, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday he will send letters to the foreign ministers of all countries to notify them that the U.S. designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization will have consequences.

Zarif was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying that he has also sent letters to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the United Nations Security Council to protest against “this illegal U.S. measure”.