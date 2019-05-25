U.S. troop move to Middle East 'dangerous for international peace': Iran's Zarif

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sits for an interview with Reuters in New York, New York, U.S. April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - A U.S. move to send troops to the Middle East after accusing Tehran of being behind attacks on tankers in the region is “extremely dangerous ... (for) international peace”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying.

“Increased U.S. presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be addressed,” state news agency IRNA quoted Zarif as saying on Saturday.

The United States on Friday announced the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Tehran as it accused the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks.