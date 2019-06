FILE PHOTO: Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States is trying to create “Iran phobia”, Iran’s defence minister Amir Hatami said on Friday, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

“Very complicated and suspicious conditions exist in the region,” he was quoted as saying. “It seems that all of this is in line with an overall policy for creating Iran phobia and creating a consensus against the Islamic Republic.”