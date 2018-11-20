Trump statement on Saudi role in Khashoggi case 'shameful': Iran

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - A statement by President Donald Trump on Tuesday that the United States will stand by Saudi Arabia despite the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi is “shameful”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

“Mr. Trump bizarrely devotes the FIRST paragraph of his shameful statement on Saudi atrocities to accuse IRAN of every sort of malfeasance he can think of. Perhaps we’re also responsible for the California fires, because we didn’t help rake the forests — just like the Finns do?” Zarif wrote on Twitter.