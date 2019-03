Iran's President Hassan Rouhani walks by his country's flag at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The United States placed additional “intense pressure” on Iran this week, a top U.S. sanctions official said on Friday.

Sigal Mandelker, under-secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, told reporters in Singapore she would stress the inherent risks in dealing with Iran in meetings over coming days with government officials in Malaysia, Singapore and India.