May 25, 2019 / 6:02 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

U.S. seen reining in 'radicals' to prevent war, Iranian general says

DUBAI (Reuters) - “Rational Americans and experienced U.S. commanders” are likely to rein in Washington’s “radical elements” and prevent a war with Iran, the country’s semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Saturday, quoting a senior military commander.

“We believe rational Americans and their experienced commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not enter a war,” Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran’s army chief, told Mehr.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
