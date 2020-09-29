U.S. says 'outraged' by rocket attack in Baghdad

Slideshow ( 5 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is ‘outraged’ by Monday’s rocket attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad that killed five civilians, U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, urging Iraqi authorities to take immediate action to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“We have made the point before that the actions of lawless Iran-backed militias remains the single biggest deterrent to stability in Iraq,” Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.