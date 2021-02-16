U.S. working to determine who is responsible for Iraq attack-White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki removes her face mask to speak to reporters as she arrives at a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White house said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is still working to determine who is responsible for a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member.

Speaking at a White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki said “we’re still working through attribution with our Iraqi partners to determine precise attribution for this attack,” she said, noting that the administration was “outraged” by it.