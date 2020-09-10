Trump says U.S. to cut Iraq troops to about 2,000 in 'very short' time

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that U.S. troop numbers in Iraq would be down to about 2,000 in a very short period of time.

At a White House news conference, Trump went further than a U.S. official speaking last month, who said the United States would go down to about 3,500 troops in Iraq in the next two to three months. [nL1N2FU176]

“Iraq will be down to about 2,000 soldiers in a very short period of time,” Trump said.