September 28, 2018 / 8:20 PM / in 38 minutes

U.S. to close consulate in Iraqi city of Basra: sources

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has decided to close its consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra over security concerns, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The decision, which followed rocket attacks and violent protests in the crumbling port city, could increase tensions between the United States and Iran. The White House accused Iran earlier this month of failing to prevent attacks by Iran-backed militia on the consulate.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis

