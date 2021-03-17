Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Biden says political stability of Northern Ireland is important

By Reuters Staff

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral videoconference with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support on Wednesday for the Good Friday Agreement and said political stability in Northern Ireland is critically important as he marked St. Patrick’s Day with a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

In his remarks, Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland.

Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

