June 6, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Trump threatens China with further $300 billion of tariffs

1 Min Read

A labourer works outside a logistics center near Tianjin Port, in northern China, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANNON, Ireland (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with “at least” another $300 billion of tariffs but said he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals in their trade disputes with the United States.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, without specifying which goods could be impacted.

“But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,” said Trump before boarding Air Force One at the Irish airport of Shannon on his way to France for a D-Day commemoration.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
