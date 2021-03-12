Biden to meet virtually with Ireland's Martin on March 17: White House

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin speaks as he arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin will hold a virtual meeting on March 17 to mark St. Patrick’s Day and a close bilateral relationship, the White House said on Friday.

“They will also discuss combatting COVID-19, addressing global challenges, increasing our shared prosperity, and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.