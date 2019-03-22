Responding to Trump, EU reaffirms it does not recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union underlined it does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump moved to do so for the territory viewed by European allies as occupied.

“The position of the EU has not changed,” an EU spokeswoman told Reuters. “The European Union, in line with international law, does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967, including the Golan Heights and does not consider them to be part of Israel’s territory.”