Syria says U.S. Golan decision is attack on its sovereignty: SANA

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry called the U.S. decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights a “blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria on Monday, in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday saying the United States recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.