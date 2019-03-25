World News
March 25, 2019 / 4:43 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Syria says U.S. Golan decision is attack on its sovereignty: SANA

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign ministry called the U.S. decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights a “blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria on Monday, in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday saying the United States recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
