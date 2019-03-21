Israel's Netanyahu thanks Trump for Golan announcement

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Jerusalem March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday after he said it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East War.

“At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Thank you President Trump!” Netanyahu tweeted.