Kremlin: hope Trump's statement on Golan Heights will remain just 'a call'

FILE PHOTO: Israeli soldiers stand on tanks near the Israeli side of the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday there was a hope that U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights would remain just a call, and not be enacted.

“It is just a call for now. Let’s hope it will remain a call,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. He also said such calls risk seriously destabilizing the Middle East and harm efforts to find a peace settlement in the region.

Trump tweeted on Thursday it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory that Israel seized from Syria in 1967.