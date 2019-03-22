World News
March 22, 2019 / 9:55 AM / in 5 minutes

Kremlin: hope Trump's statement on Golan Heights will remain just 'a call'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Israeli soldiers stand on tanks near the Israeli side of the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday there was a hope that U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights would remain just a call, and not be enacted.

“It is just a call for now. Let’s hope it will remain a call,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. He also said such calls risk seriously destabilizing the Middle East and harm efforts to find a peace settlement in the region.

Trump tweeted on Thursday it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory that Israel seized from Syria in 1967.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below