FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday reaffirmed the Biden administration’s “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and to ensuring that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon” in a virtual meeting of a U.S.-Israel strategic consulting group, the White House said.