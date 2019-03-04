U.S. says deployed THAAD missile defense system to Israel

FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska during Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-18 in Kodiak, Alaska, U.S., July 11, 2017. Leah Garton/Missile Defense Agency/Handout via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. military has deployed an advanced missile defense system to Israel, a spokeswoman for the U.S. European Command said on Monday.

The move was intended to test the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy such weapons around the world, said the spokeswoman.

Citing security reasons, she declined to say how long it took to move the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which is built by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to Israel.