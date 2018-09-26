Netanyahu 'not surprised' at Trump's preference for two-state solution

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday after meeting Donald Trump that he was “not surprised” at the U.S. president’s preference for a two-state solution for peace with the Palestinians, Israeli media reports said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s comment on a two-state solution was the clearest expression yet of his administration’s support for such an outcome. He has in the past said he would support a two-state solution if both sides agreed to it.