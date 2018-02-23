FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 23, 2018 / 4:33 PM / a day ago

Netanyahu will respond if, when an U.S. Embassy announcement made: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in contact with the U.S. Administration and will respond if and when an American announcement is made on the planned U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem, an Israeli government source said on Friday.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the United States was expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May. President Donald Trump announced last year that the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, setting in motion the move of the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.