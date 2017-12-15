FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump aide Greenblatt heads to Israel after Jerusalem announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s U.S. Middle East peace negotiator Jason Greenblatt will return to Israel next week for talks related to the peace efforts, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The trip is Greenblatt’s first to the region since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which created an international uproar.

Greenblatt, whose title is special representative for international negotiations, will meet with Fernando Gentilini, the European Union’s special representative to the Middle East and stay for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Israel later in the week, the official said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
