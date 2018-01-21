FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 21, 2018 / 4:30 PM / in 2 hours

Pence says he and Jordan's King Abdullah 'agreed to disagree' on Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday at the end of talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah that he had “agreed to disagree” with the monarch about Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Earlier the monarch had warned the visiting top U.S. official about the consequences of President Donald Trump’s move, saying it destablised the region, fuelled radicalism and could hamper efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.