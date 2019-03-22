World News
Britain says it has no plans to change its stance on Golan Heights

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it had no plans to change its stance on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday moved to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory seized from Syria in a 1967 war.

“The UK views the Golan Heights as territory occupied by Israel. Annexation of territory by force is prohibited under international law, including the U.N. Charter,” a British Foreign Office spokesman said in a statement.

“We did not recognize Israel’s annexation in 1981 and have no plans to change our position.”

