European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday the EU was holding its line on the Golan Heights despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory seized in war.

“The EU’s position is well know and has not changed,” Tusk told a news conference when asked to comment on Trump’s comments. The European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the area.