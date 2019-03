Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during the opening ceremony of Wonderland Eurasia in Ankara, Turkey, March 20, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that it was time to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights has brought the region to the edge of a new crisis, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

In a speech at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Erdogan said: “we cannot allow the legitimisation of the occupation of the Golan Heights”.