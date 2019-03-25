Syria says U.S. decision on Golan will lead to its isolation

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Syrian foreign minister said the United States’ recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights will lead to its isolation, state television reported on Monday .
Minister Walid al-Moualem added: “No matter how many years have passed, this will not change the fact that the Golan is an occupied Syrian territory.”
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday at the start of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognising Israeli sovereignty over territory that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.
