September 26, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump open to one-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be open to a one-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if that was the preference of the parties themselves.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“If the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state, that’s OK with me. If they want two states, that’s OK with me,” he told a news conference. “I’m happy if they’re happy.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would prefer a two-state solution.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis

