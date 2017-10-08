Trump says giving peace a chance before U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Saturday that he wanted to give a shot at achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians before moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

U.S. President Donald Trump descends the stairs of Air Force One using an umbrella in a heavy rain as he arrives for a fundraising event at the home of former New Breed Logistics CEO Louis DeJoy, in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

In June Trump signed a temporary order to keep the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, despite a campaign promise he made to move it to Jerusalem.

In an interview with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on the TBN program “Huckabee,” Trump noted his administration was working on a plan for peace between the two sides.

“I want to give that a shot before I even think about moving the embassy to Jerusalem,” he said.

“If we can make peace between the Palestinians and Israel, I think it’ll lead to ultimately peace in the Middle East, which has to happen,” he said.

Asked if there was a timeframe for the embassy move, Trump said: “We’re going to make a decision in the not too distant future.”