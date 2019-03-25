Turkey to take action at U.N. against U.S. decision on Golan: Cavusoglu

FILE PHOTO: Signs pointing out distances to different cities is seen on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey finds the United States’ recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights unacceptable and will take action against the decision, including at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree on Monday at the start of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over territory that Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.