June 25, 2018 / 6:44 PM / in 19 minutes

Trump says a lot of progress has been made in Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that a lot of progress had been made in the Middle East, but he declined to say when the White House would release its plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing colonnade with Jordan’s King Abdullah as he welcomes the King to the White House in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump, during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, said things had improved since he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. European allies opposed that move.

“Things are a lot different since we ended that,” Trump said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish

