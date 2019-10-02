Pompeo says U.S. wants to be partner of Italy but not at cost of security: Sky TV

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio (not pictured) in Rome, Italy, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the U.S. wanted to be a partner of Italy but not at the cost of its own national security if there were risks associated with Rome’s stance on Chinese 5G network technology.

“We want to be a partner of Italy but not to the detriment of American national security,” he told Italy’s SkyTg24 TV in answer to a question on Washington’s concerns on security issues linked to 5G mobile infrastructure provided by China’s Huawei, which has contracts with some Italian companies.