World News
July 30, 2018 / 4:56 PM / in 40 minutes

At meeting, Trump praises Italy's immigration policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At the outset of a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump praised Italy’s increasingly hard-line approach to immigration.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“I agree very much with what you are doing with respect to migration, and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration,” Trump told Conte in the Oval Office. “He has taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance that few countries have taken. And frankly he is doing the right thing in my opinion.”

Reporting by James Oliphant

