U.S. State Department approves possible $2.1 billion sale of Aegis system to Japan

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale to Japan of two Lockheed Martin-made AEGIS Weapon Systems and related missile defense equipment for an estimated cost of up to $2.15 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Last year, Japan picked Lockheed to build a powerful new $1.2 billion radar meant to guard against North Korean missile strikes.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

The AEGIS weapons system approval also included approval for a related command and control processor refresh that will be done by General Dynamics Corp the Pentagon said.