U.S. vice president Harris meets Japan's Suga ahead of White House summit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ahead of the Japanese leader’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday and said she looked forward to discussions with him on the Indo-Pacific region.

Suga told Harris he appreciated the Biden administration and the importance it places on cooperation with allies.