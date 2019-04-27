Business News
April 27, 2019 / 8:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump and Japan's Abe confirm 'joint desire' to stop Iran oil imports: U.S. official

Jan Wolfe

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday confirmed a joint desire to eliminate oil imports from Iran, a U.S. official said.

The two leaders also discussed a “desire to see Iran change its path and seek a more peaceful course forward,” U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty said in a call with reporters.

Trump and Abe also confirmed a joint desire to see China cease militarization of disputed territories in the East China Sea, Hagerty said.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; editing by Jonathan Oatis

